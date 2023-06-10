x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Augustana College giving college sweethearts the opportunity to renew their vows on campus

The "Met and Wed" event will take place at Ascension Chapel to celebrate its 100th year.

More Videos

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College is preparing to celebrate homecoming weekend, but there's an additional anniversary coming up that's extra special.

For the 100th anniversary of Ascension Chapel, the college is hosting a "Met and Wed" event at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Augustana alumni who met their partners or got married are invited back to renew their vows.

“We have a long tradition of Augie Sweethearts who have met their significant others on campus, some of whom have followed the tradition of kissing under the Bell Tower and gone on to tying the knot right here at Ascension Chapel," Rev. Melinda Pupillo, Augustana’s campus chaplain, said. "From first dates, to weddings and bringing the kids or grandkids back to campus, we celebrate all couples who found their partners at Augie."

The vow renewal ceremony will also have a dessert and coffee reception available for attendees, as well.

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out