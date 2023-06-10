Augustana College giving college sweethearts the opportunity to renew their vows on campus

For the 100th anniversary of Ascension Chapel, the college is hosting a "Met and Wed" event at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Augustana alumni who met their partners or got married are invited back to renew their vows.

“We have a long tradition of Augie Sweethearts who have met their significant others on campus, some of whom have followed the tradition of kissing under the Bell Tower and gone on to tying the knot right here at Ascension Chapel," Rev. Melinda Pupillo, Augustana’s campus chaplain, said. "From first dates, to weddings and bringing the kids or grandkids back to campus, we celebrate all couples who found their partners at Augie."