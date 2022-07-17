Driver dies, passenger injured after ATV strikes deer in Des Moines County

A driver and passenger were ejected from their ATV after hitting a deer at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured after their ATV struck a deer early Sunday morning, July 17, according to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to an ATV crash at about 2 a.m. Sunday on 120th Avenue, north of 260th Street in Des Moines County. According to the sheriff's office, the ATV collided with a deer, and the driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The ATV driver died in the crash, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was eventually released, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Sunday. The names of the driver and passenger were withheld pending the notification of family members.