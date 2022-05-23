JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — Willard Miller's legal team wants his trial moved out of Jefferson County.
Miller is one of two teenagers accused of first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.
According to court filings Tuesday, Miller's attorneys cite prejudice in Jefferson and a court case that says a trial may moved if "'a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury'" from Jefferson.
The filing says all of Miller's hearings have had extensive media coverage and comments on social media posts.
A judge has not yet ruled on Miller's team's motion to change venue.