Lawyers for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher want trial moved to different county

Willard Miller's case is currently set to be tried in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — Willard Miller's legal team wants his trial moved out of Jefferson County. 

Miller is one of two teenagers accused of first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. 

According to court filings Tuesday, Miller's attorneys cite prejudice in Jefferson and a court case that says a trial may moved if "'a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury'" from Jefferson. 

The filing says all of Miller's hearings have had extensive media coverage and comments on social media posts. 

A judge has not yet ruled on Miller's team's motion to change venue. 

