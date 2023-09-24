Attempted murder suspect sought in Galesburg

Jeremiah J. Bradfield, 37, has been identified as the suspect in an attempted murder in Galesburg on Saturday night.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg Police are looking for a suspect after a victim was stabbed near a Galesburg slots parlor and tobacco shop Saturday night, according to a release from the department.

Police responded to JB Hawks, a tobacco and vape shop, and Lucky's Landing, a video gaming lounge, at 1042 N. Henderson St., at around 9:12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

A disturbance was reported, and when the police arrived on the scene, they located a victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported by Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service to OSF St. Mary's Hospital and then transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria by Life Flight helicopter. The victim remains in stable condition.

An investigation identified Jeremiah J. Bradfield, age 37, as a suspect in the stabbing incident. Bradfield is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309)343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at (309)344-0044 or 1-888-266-0044. Anyone can also text a tip – text the word “Galesburg” and your tip to "274637."