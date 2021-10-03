You'll soon be able to video gamble in Geneseo, Illinois

The mayor broke a 4 to 4 tie vote to allow the gambling machines in local establishments

GENESEO, Ill. — You’ll soon be able to gamble in Geneseo, Illinois. It’s the last city in Henry County, Illinois to allow video gambling, and it came down to a tie breaker vote from the Mayor.

It’s a new form of revenue for bars and restaurants, but it’s a social justice issue for local churches. Pastor Chris Ritter is the directing pastor at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. He says the clergy in town are united on the issue saying, “Gambling and social ills go hand and hand, so we feel like we’re a stronger community without this.”

Several pastors spoke at the city council meeting on March 9th. The main idea brought forward being that gambling and corruption go hand in hand.

On the other side of the aisle, bars, restaurants, truck stops, and the local VFW are eligible to have the machines indoors. It’s under certain guidelines, and most of those local businesses are in favor of the machines.

The chamber of commerce found that 86.7% percent of those business owners polled were in favor of the machines being allowed.

Bill Smith is a local business owner. He says to him it’s just a matter of entertainment. “They put the 15 dollars into the machines. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose. We don’t look at it as anything other than entertainment.”

Chris Leaman owns Leaman’s Bar and Grill in town. He says he’s losing out on customers to other area towns. “We are losing money to other communities. I have people come in, want a beer, and say hey where are the machines.”