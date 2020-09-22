WQAD signal temporarily down for tower inspection

ORION, Ill. — WQAD News 8's signal is temporarily down for an inspection of our broadcast tower in Orion, Illinois.
Newscasts are always live-streamed on our website as well as the Roku mobile app.
American Tower was performing an inspection around 12:30 p.m. until around 3 p.m. KLJB FOX 18, WQPT PBS and Iowa Public TV will also be affected.
As a crewmember inspects the structure, lighting and antennas of the tower, all transmitters must be turned off to maintain safety.
We appreciate your patience.
Check back here for an update when we are back on-air.
