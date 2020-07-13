WQAD signal temporarily down for antenna installation

The signal is expected to return at about noon Monday when work on the new antenna is complete.

The WQAD signal is temporarily offline while a damaged antenna is replaced. Viewers can watch News 8 live here on our website or through the Roku app.

The signal cut off about about 7:30 a.m. and is expected to return at about noon once repairs and testing are complete.

Early last week, News 8 discovered the damage to our antenna bay.

The above photo shows the first part of the damaged antenna being removed and brought to the ground just before 8:30 a.m.