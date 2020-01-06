Attention Viewers - Transmission issue may affect your signal

A technical issue we are experiencing at our transmission tower may be affecting your signal.

Repairs are underway as of Sunday, May 31, but the issue may take a day or more to be fixed.

Television viewers who have a Mediacom cable TV account will still be able to receive our signal.

You can also continue to watch our broadcasts live on WQAD.com or on the WQAD News 8 app. Live broadcasts will be available at the top of the page when newscasts begin at 4:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.