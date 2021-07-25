WQAD partners with The First Day Project to collect school supplies for local students

You can drop off School Supplies at WQAD's Studio at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline on July 28th from 6:00 am - 6:00 pm.

MOLINE, Ill. — Since 2006, Quad City area schools and volunteer groups have coordinated a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.

The First Day Project meets the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees.

The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.

Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.

You can drop off School Supplies at WQAD's Studio at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline on July 28th from 6:00 am - 6:00 pm.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED