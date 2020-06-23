How a scoop of ice cream will help kids in need today

Cones for Kids is happening today at Whitey's locations throughout the Quad Cities to benefit Bethany for Children and Families.

MOLINE, Ill — Tuesday is the perfect day for ice cream, but not because of the weather.

Bethany for Children and Families is teaming up with Whitey's for its annual Cones for Kids fundraiser. Half the proceeds from each dip of ice cream sold today will benefit Bethany, helping to provide services for kids in the Quad Cities.

"It's been so great," says Whitey's Vice President Annika Tunberg. "We are aligned on so many of the same causes and issues facing the Quad Cities. We're just so happy to have this event not only to give back to Bethany but to raise awareness for all the great things you're doing."

Cones for Kids is a tradition that's more than 30 years old. This year, some things will look a little different.

Whitey's isn't selling any actual cones right now because of the coronavirus, but you can still get your favorite ice cream in a cup to help support Bethany.

Plus, it's drive-thru only. Tunberg says people can walk up to the drive-thru as long as they're safe. They can use the patio areas to wait in line while social distancing.

"It warms your heart," Tunberg says. "We love how much people come out for events like this. They are looking for ways to give back, and we're happy to give them a way to give back and get a fun treat while they're at it."

Whitey's is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"It's just a very cool day," says Jim Sanderling, director of development at Bethany. "And the community has really turned out every year. It's a big day. everyone gets excited. It's another example of the generosity we see in the Quad Cities."