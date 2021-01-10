When you can get a free flu shot around the Quad Cities

The Genesis "Flu-Free Quad Cities" project has given out more than 100,000 free immunizations since 2003.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Flu season is upon us, and flu clinics have been made available for Quad Cities residents to get protected.

In the 2020-2021 flu season, "cases disappeared in the United States," said Genesis Communications Specialist Craig Cooper.

“Health experts believe masking, social distancing, frequent hand washing, less interaction between school students and high flu vaccination rates were all factors in the huge drop in flu cases nationally," said Michele Cullen, RN, BSN, community health manager, Genesis Visiting Nurses. "Fortunately, there were very few hospitalizations at Genesis because of flu. We hope we can make this a trend in our region with the impact of Flu-Free Quad Cities." Nurses.

Here are the dates and locations for you to get a free flu shot:

TaxSlayer Center in Moline: Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Brady Street Stadium in Davenport: Oct. 13 and Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.