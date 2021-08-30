The river is expected to crest at 13.5 ft next Monday, but the date and depth are not guaranteed

LONG GROVE, Iowa — The Wapsipinicon River is flowing calmly for now, but in the coming week it could see river levels climb substantially. Rich Kinney works for the National Weather Service here in the Quad Cities, and he says it’s better for people along the river to start preparing now for the potential of flooding. Kinney saying, “Folks with interest along the river should be making preparations and taking action.”

Some of the areas along the river have the potential to reach into the moderate to major categories for flooding. Kinney says there is still a lot of uncertainty on the issue. “The forecasts you get today isn’t necessarily going to be the final word on this flooding event.”

Near Dewitt, Iowa the river is currently sitting just below six feet deep. The river is considered to be flooding in the area when it reaches 11 feet deep. Right now, it’s expected to hit that mark around Saturday.

Kinney saying, “Some of this water, certainly rather than just immediately running off and going into the river system can be expected to soak into the soil. So, a little bit of uncertainty.”

It’s due to the fact that the region was having a dry spell before all of the rain last week that the crest levels can’t be determined quite yet. As the water makes its way down the river this week some could seep into the soil, helping to alleviate the potential for flooding.

Kinney says the best thing you can do is to prepare now. “Monitoring the updated forecasts as you go day to day, and even potentially hour to hour.”