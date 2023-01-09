Volunteers needed for Taming of the Slough

The triathlon combines kayaking, mountain biking, and running.

MOLINE, Ill. — Officials with River Action are asking for the community's help with their annual Taming of the Slough race on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The 12-mile triathlon combines kayaking, mountain biking, and running across the Sylvan Slough, Sylvan Island, and the I-74 bridge in Moline.

Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt for their time. Anyone looking to help can sign up at River Action's website here. A full list of the positions needed and the time commitment for each can be found below:

Packet Pickup: Friday, Sept. 15, Bent River, Moline, 5 to 7 p.m.

Set up: Saturday, Sept. 16, 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Race Day Packet Pickup: Saturday, Sept. 16, 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Launch/Return: Sept. 16, YMCA Rowing Club, foot of 17th St., 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Transition Areas: Sept. 16, YMCA Rowing Club, foot of 17th St., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Security at YMCA: Sept. 16, YMCA Rowing Club, foot of 17th St., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Run Course Marshalls: Sept. 16, YMCA Rowing Club, foot of 17th St., 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Post Race Party and Awards: Bass Street Landing, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tear Down YMCA and Bass St. Landing: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.