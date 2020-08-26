Virtual Fashion Show to Benefit Dress for Success Quad Cities

The Non-Profit's Annual "Recycle the Runway" Fundraiser is happening on Zoom on Thursday, August 27, 2020

It's fashion like you've never seen it before.

That's always been the excitement of Dress for Success Quad Cities' Recycle the Runway, but this year - during the COVID-19 Pandemic - the way you'll "see it" is through a virtual competition that allows you to be the judge - and raise money for a great cause at the same time.

The 2020 Virtual Recycle the Runway takes place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6:30pm via Zoom. You can register for a free ticket here, but a minimum donation of $15 is encouraged - plus it enters you to win one of six gift baskets that will be given away throughout the event.

100% of the proceeds go to Dress for Success Quad Cities, which is focused on empowering women in our community to achieve economic independence through career and professional development.

Recycle the Runway challenges local designers to create incredible outfits from bags of recycled clothing and accessories that they purchased sight unseen. Six designers will show off their craft during this virtual event and then the audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite look.