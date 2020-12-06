x
Updates on WQAD's signal: Reduced power, outages as crews repair antenna

Crews are set to make repairs on the News 8 transmitting antenna in Orion, Illinois Friday, June 12. For some viewers, there will be outages.
News 8 viewers may be unable to watch programming as crews work to repair WQAD's antenna. 

Crews are set to make repairs on the News 8 transmitting antenna in Orion, Illinois Friday, June 12. For some viewers, there will be outages as the transmitter operates at 6% power for crew safety.

Mediacom viewers should experience no disruption in programming. WQAD newscasts are always live-streamed on our website as well as the Roku mobile app. 

WQAD is currently dealing with two issues: one quite severe and the other planned. Work is scheduled to begin on or about June 22 to install a new antenna which will require further reduction of power. 

Our viewing audience is our top priority and we will do what we can to minimize interruptions.

Thanks for being a WQAD viewer and we look forward to complete repairs that restores your ability to watch.

Contact us here to receive updates about the signal repairs.

