How to trick-or-treat safely this Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic

The Rock Island County Health Department says trick-or-treating is a moderate risk activity to spread the coronavirus. Here's how to make it safer.

MOLINE, Ill. — Halloween is right around the corner, and that means kids are looking to get out in their costumes and get their candy while trick-or-treating.

However, the coronavirus pandemic presents some safety and health concerns with this festive activity. But the Rock Island County Health Department has some tips for how to do it safely.

Safe Trick-or-Treating Tips

Wear a "real" mask, even if your costume has one

Trick-or-treat only with your own household

Limit the number of houses you go to

Don't crowd at the door or stairs

Sta local, don't travel to other areas

Use hand sanitizer before you dig into your candy

Tips to Safely Hand out Candy

Wear a "real" mask, even if your costume has one

Use hand sanitizer frequently

Place candy in individual bags or put them in the trick-or-treaters' bags yourself; don't let them reach into a big bowl

If you or someone in your family isn't feeling well, stay home and don't give out any candy.

Safer Alternatives

Carve or decorate pumpkins

Host an online party or contest

Hold a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search

Have an outdoor or drive-in movie night

Dress up at home and decorate your yard

Have an outdoor costume party

Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard