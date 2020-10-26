How to trick-or-treat safely this Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic

MOLINE, Ill. — Halloween is right around the corner, and that means kids are looking to get out in their costumes and get their candy while trick-or-treating.
However, the coronavirus pandemic presents some safety and health concerns with this festive activity. But the Rock Island County Health Department has some tips for how to do it safely.
Safe Trick-or-Treating Tips
- Wear a "real" mask, even if your costume has one
- Trick-or-treat only with your own household
- Limit the number of houses you go to
- Don't crowd at the door or stairs
- Sta local, don't travel to other areas
- Use hand sanitizer before you dig into your candy
Tips to Safely Hand out Candy
- Wear a "real" mask, even if your costume has one
- Use hand sanitizer frequently
- Place candy in individual bags or put them in the trick-or-treaters' bags yourself; don't let them reach into a big bowl
If you or someone in your family isn't feeling well, stay home and don't give out any candy.
Safer Alternatives
- Carve or decorate pumpkins
- Host an online party or contest
- Hold a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search
- Have an outdoor or drive-in movie night
- Dress up at home and decorate your yard
- Have an outdoor costume party
- Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard
Click here for a complete list of trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities.