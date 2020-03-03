The Harlem Globetrotters event at the TaxSlayer Center's been postponed.

The Harlem Globetrotters event's been postponed.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Harlem Globetrotters are not about March Madness. They're all about style, showmanship, and entertainment.

Guard Flip White from Smmit, Illinois in Cook County joined us on WQAD News 8 at 11 Tuesday, March 3rd to talk about the upcoming visit.

White was at Madison Elementary School in Davenport Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to prevent bullying in school.