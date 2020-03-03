The Harlem Globetrotters event at the TaxSlayer Center's been postponed.

MOLINE, Ill. — UPDATE 3/17: The Harlem Globetrotters event scheduled for Sunday, March 22nd's been postponed. People are being asked to keep their tickets though, as a rescheduled date will be announced. For more information, click here.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Harlem Globetrotters are not about March Madness. They're all about style, showmanship, and entertainment.
Guard Flip White from Smmit, Illinois in Cook County joined us on WQAD News 8 at 11 Tuesday, March 3rd to talk about the upcoming visit.
White was at Madison Elementary School in Davenport Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to prevent bullying in school.
The Globetrotters return Sunday, March 22nd to the TaxSlayer Center. The event starts at 2 p.m. Tickets start at just $20. To buy them, click here.