Three area nonprofits receiving grants from TEGNA Foundation

WQAD News 8 and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable organization run by parent company TEGNA, Inc., have worked together to award a $10,000 across three QC-area nonprofits.

The grants are going to Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities, the Rock Island Girls Softball League, and Schuetzenpark Gilde.

Gilda's Club supports people and families affected by cancer, and the grant is helping the organization expand into Illinois’ Unity Point Health Trinity campus.

The Rock Island Girls Softball League's grant will help player safety and allow for games to be played by installing lighting around the girl's baseball diamond at Rotary Field.

Schuetzenpark Gilde is a privately owned historic site & nature preserve in the western part of downtown Davenport that dates back to the 1870s, and its grant money will go towards improving a hiking trail and meditation area.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”