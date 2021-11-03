"We've been working really hard to make sure it's a safe place."

MOLINE, Ill. — After one year, nearly to the day, the Tax Slayer Center is hosting its first event since the lockdown that first started last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Missouri Women’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for the weekend of March 11th through March 14th.

Executive Director Scott Mullen says it feels right to start with this event. “It’s appropriate that this is the event we're starting back up with. Everybody is excited to be here.” It was this tournament that was going on when the shut down started. Those players will be a part of history again, back now for this tournament.

The Tax Slayer Center staff have prepared for the event by installing touchless sinks and hand dryers in the bathrooms. The escalator railings also have ultraviolet technology to kill bacteria on them.

Mobile food ordering will now also be the norm, with orders for concessions done on your phone from your seat and picked up when your order is ready. He says it’s an exciting step in the right direction, though. The Center has about 1.2 million dollars’ worth of new renovations.

This tournament will only see 50 fans in the stands. Everyone will complete a questionnaire when they enter with basic health questions. All team members and players will also be tested regularly. Mullen saying, “It’s a good event to try it out on because it’s not a huge sold out concert or anything like that.”

Brittany Dhaemers works at Lopiez Pizza in Downtown Moline. She says people coming to town is always good for business. “There's definitely always a bigger turnout when there’s events at the Tax Slayer Center.”

To her it’s a positive for the whole community. She’s looking forward to a slice of normalcy back. “I’ve worked downtown here at a lot of different businesses and the basketball tournament is always a good time. It’s always a good crowd. Hopefully it can help small businesses and we can all maintain our distance and our standards for the COVID mandates still in place in Illinois.”

Mullen says he knows how much businesses value people coming to town for events. “They'll be dining at restaurants and spending money in the quad cities so that will definitely help. It gives everybody a taste of what it’s like to come back.”

Mullen says on average the Center contributes 100 million dollars towards the city in economic impact.

