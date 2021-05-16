ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Starlight Revue officially kicks off Tuesday May 18th in Lincoln Park in Rock Island. It's the 65th year for the annual concert series. Many genres will be featured throughout the summer, with River City 6 kicking things off.
A total of 8 free concerts will be presented. Food and desserts are available for purchase starting at 5:00pm from the Hy-Vee Grill. Popcorn and drinks will also be served by the Parks Department. The concert will start at 7:00pm and end at 9:00pm.
Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. You can call 732-RAIN (7246) to check the status of the event in the case of rain anytime after 3:30pm on Tuesday.