The concerts will run every Tuesday night through July 6th

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Starlight Revue officially kicks off Tuesday May 18th in Lincoln Park in Rock Island. It's the 65th year for the annual concert series. Many genres will be featured throughout the summer, with River City 6 kicking things off.

A total of 8 free concerts will be presented. Food and desserts are available for purchase starting at 5:00pm from the Hy-Vee Grill. Popcorn and drinks will also be served by the Parks Department. The concert will start at 7:00pm and end at 9:00pm.