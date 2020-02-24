Snow emergencies declared ahead of anticipated winter storm

Cities on both sides of the Mississippi River have declared snow emergencies preemptively because of forecasts of a heavy winter storm beginning late Monday, February 24th and lasting through Wednesday the 26th. News8 is keeping track and compiling a list of snow emergencies and what they entail. Did we miss anyway? Let us know by emailing us at news@wqad.com
ILLINOIS
Andalusia -- Village of Andalusia, Ill. declaring Snow Emergency starting at 6pm tonight until Noon on Wednesday. Please keep cars off of snow routes.
Blackhawk Township -- Declared a snow emergency for Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The road commissioner asks that all cars stay off the streets once snow starts to fall so plows can get through.
Coal Valley -- The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency effective noon, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 until 6 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Title X, Division 1, Chapter 1, Section 6.5: It shall be unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any Village Street, Avenue, alley, or village parking lot within the Village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more. Also, a reminder that all property owners shall remove snow from their portion of public sidewalk within 24 hours of snow event.
Morrison -- The City of Morrison has declared a snow emergency effective today, February 24, 2020, at 10:00 pm. The emergency entails no parking on snow routes, no overnight parking in the Central Business District, and the even/odd Calendar parking regulation. The emergency is in effect until Wednesday, February 26th at 8 a.m. or until snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.
IOWA
Blue Grass -- The Mayor of the City of Blue Grass has declared a "winter weather emergency" effective Monday, February 24, 2020 starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 The City's Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need. The City asks that vehicles NOT be parked on City Streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access