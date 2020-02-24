Snow emergencies declared ahead of anticipated winter storm

Here's a list of cities that have declared emergencies for the oncoming winter storm.

Cities on both sides of the Mississippi River have declared snow emergencies preemptively because of forecasts of a heavy winter storm beginning late Monday, February 24th and lasting through Wednesday the 26th. News8 is keeping track and compiling a list of snow emergencies and what they entail. Did we miss anyway? Let us know by emailing us at news@wqad.com

ILLINOIS

Andalusia -- Village of Andalusia, Ill. declaring Snow Emergency starting at 6pm tonight until Noon on Wednesday. Please keep cars off of snow routes.

Blackhawk Township -- Declared a snow emergency for Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The road commissioner asks that all cars stay off the streets once snow starts to fall so plows can get through.

Coal Valley -- The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency effective noon, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 until 6 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Title X, Division 1, Chapter 1, Section 6.5: It shall be unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any Village Street, Avenue, alley, or village parking lot within the Village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more. Also, a reminder that all property owners shall remove snow from their portion of public sidewalk within 24 hours of snow event.

Morrison -- The City of Morrison has declared a snow emergency effective today, February 24, 2020, at 10:00 pm. The emergency entails no parking on snow routes, no overnight parking in the Central Business District, and the even/odd Calendar parking regulation. The emergency is in effect until Wednesday, February 26th at 8 a.m. or until snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.

IOWA