WQAD is shutting down our transmitter to diagnose and repair our signal which might lead to outages for a couple hours.

MOLINE, Ill. — News 8 viewers may be unable to watch programming Monday afternoon as crews work to fix signal issues.

News 8 viewers who use an antenna, satellite or are Comcast subscribers in Whiteside and Knox Counties may not be able to watch programming for a few hours.