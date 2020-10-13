Scott County Republicans' annual Ronald Reagan Dinner builds excitement heading into Election Day

Former governor of Iowa and former ambassador to China Terry Branstad is the keynote speaker.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The annual Ronald Reagan Dinner is happening Tuesday, Oct. 13 with ticket sales benefiting the Scott County Republicans.

Ticket sales are already closed. The event is at the Waterfront Convention Center.

Chairman Dave Millage says they're taking extra precautions with the dinner this year because of COVID-19. He says there will only be 200-300 people in the room, which could host nearly 1,000 people. The tables are spaced six feet apart with less than 10 people per table.

"We want it to be safe," Millage says. "We thought about canceling it, but the Isle (Casino) showed us they've had several large events like this before and they handled it perfectly."

Millage adds people are encouraged to wear masks when up and away from their tables.

The dinner comes just a few weeks before Election Day. Former governor of Iowa and former ambassador to China Terry Branstad is the keynote speaker. Senator Joni Ernst and Governor Kim Reynolds are also expected to attend.

"It fires them (attendees) up," Millage says. "They know that their vote is being solicited. It gets them fired up. It makes them want to go to the polls and makes them want to get their neighbors to the poll."

Scott County Democrats have a big event of their own coming up this winter. It's the annual Red, White and Blue Gala. Scott County Democrats say they're still deciding whether or not that will be a virtual event because of COVID-19.

And the Rock Island County Republicans have their Oktoberfest event Saturday, Oct. 17.