Rock Island fashion designer tries to get business off the ground during COVID-19 pandemic

Isaiah Williams founded Zay Creatives this past October. Then the pandemic brought its unique set of challenges.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A local fashion designer is trying to get his business up and running right now, but COVID-19 has brought a bumpy first year.

Isaiah Williams works out of his Rock Island home, designing, stitching and printing some of his own clothing line.

"I was just so focused that it was going to be successful and that just outweighed the odds completely," Williams says.

He founded Zay Creatives in October, sharing much of his work online and social media. He says it's been tough getting the word out about what he's doing.

"I've had a little bit more sales here or there because people are home doing online shopping," he explains, "but it's been tough, especially the advertising is like the biggest thing, trying to get the right ads out there."

Williams says he found his passion for art and high school. He eventually started being fashion and art together after being bullied for the clothes he wears.

Now, he frequently features civil rights icons in his work, spreading messages about inclusion and diversity.

"This has been a long-lasting struggle to support our people," he says of the civil rights movement, both historically and today. "And I feel black businesses are essential to our survival. Because we don't have economic stability. we're not economically strong like other cultures are."

So he's trying to change that by featuring a "support black business" design on some t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Williams says he's determined to make his business a success and knows it'll take time and a lot of hard work.