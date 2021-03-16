Rock Island - Milan schools seek parents' input on in-person learning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan Community School District is hosting a Virtual Community Forum for parents to discuss learning formats after spring break.
The forum is scheduled on Zoom, Sunday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. The purpose is to facilitate a place "for parents to ask questions about the remote or blended learning plans before school resumes," said a statement from the school.
Students are set to return from break on Tuesday, March 23.
Back in February, the district surveyed parents on preferred learning styles. About half wanted more in-classroom time, while the other half was satisfied with current options. This prompted the addition of an option to attend four half-days at school each week for the final quarter of the school year.
Here were the results of the survey - 2,641 parents responded on behalf of their 3,432 children:
- 51.8% wanted to send their children to as many in-person learning days as possible
- 20.1% preferred to keep the current blended learning with two half-days a week
- 28% of parents said they would keep their child fully remote for the remainder of the school year
