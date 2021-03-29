Golf season official opens at Highland Springs and Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island

Highland Springs and Saukie Golf Courses will officially open on Monday, March 29.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The 2021 golf season is ready to tee off in Rock Island.

Both Highland Springs and Saukie Golf Courses will open for the 2021 season on Monday, March 29 at 9am.

While Monday is first come, first serve, tee times will be accepted beginning on Tuesday, March 30.

The Highland Springs Driving Range will only be open with mats. This year, the course is offering a season special with 18 holes and a cart for $29 every Monday and Wednesday, as well as two for one driving range tokens on Fridays after 3pm. The course is located at 9500 335th Street West, Rock Island. You can call (309) 732-7277 or visit their website here, to set up a tee time.