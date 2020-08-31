What you need to know about mail-in voting in Rock Island County

Election Day is just two and a half months away. And the Rock Island County Clerk says she's gotten twice as many ballot request forms than she got in 2016.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — During the 2020 election, mail-in voting is expected to climb with concerns about COVID-19 and voting in person.

If you're registered to vote in Rock Island County, County Clerk Karen Kinney explained what you need to know about mail-in voting this year.

You should have already gotten a ballot request form if you're registered to vote in Rock Island County.

Submit your request form by Oct. 29th , either by sending it back in the mail or dropping it off at the county court's building on Third Street in Rock Island.

, either by sending it back in the mail or dropping it off at the county court's building on Third Street in Rock Island. Actual ballots will start going out in late September.

Send your mail-in ballot back, postmarked by Nov. 3 (Election Day).

(Election Day). You can drop it off at the county court building starting Sept. 24th instead.

instead. Or you can surrender it on Election Day at your polling location.

Kinney is encouraging people to vote early by mail because of COVID-19 and any potential issues later with the postal service.

"The sooner the better because of the mail service," she says. "We`re not sure if we can count on it yet. So far we haven`t had a problem. And we hope that luck continues."