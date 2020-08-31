What you need to know about mail-in voting in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — During the 2020 election, mail-in voting is expected to climb with concerns about COVID-19 and voting in person.
If you're registered to vote in Rock Island County, County Clerk Karen Kinney explained what you need to know about mail-in voting this year.
- You should have already gotten a ballot request form if you're registered to vote in Rock Island County.
- Submit your request form by Oct. 29th, either by sending it back in the mail or dropping it off at the county court's building on Third Street in Rock Island.
- Actual ballots will start going out in late September.
- Send your mail-in ballot back, postmarked by Nov. 3 (Election Day).
- You can drop it off at the county court building starting Sept. 24th instead.
- Or you can surrender it on Election Day at your polling location.
Kinney is encouraging people to vote early by mail because of COVID-19 and any potential issues later with the postal service.
"The sooner the better because of the mail service," she says. "We`re not sure if we can count on it yet. So far we haven`t had a problem. And we hope that luck continues."
In about two weeks, Kinney says a new dropbox will be set-up outside the county offices in downtown Rock Island. You can drop off your completed ballot there instead of sending it back in the mail.