At a midyear review meeting to look at goals the council made it clear they want to provide more information to the community

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island city council members met Tuesday night to have an open discussion about their goal setting process. Alderman Moses Robinson started the discussion, asking members how it was best to establish goals, and what exactly the city was looking to accomplish.

It caused a spark of conversation that led to aldermen agreeing to change the way they set goals. Alderman Robinson saying, “The way we transmit information is not clear. It's a jarble, so we’re expecting people who don't do this every day to understand it. It’s hard, so this is something we have to address.”

Alderman Jenni Swanson pointedly asked council what the city’s vision is saying, “Do we have a vision and a mission because I couldn’t see it on the website.”

Mayor Thoms says there is one, but it’s mostly fluff. Other aldermen are calling for a refinement of that statement, making the vision something they can actually stand behind as a city. Alderman Robinson saying, “That is bad that we don’t have a vision. That is bad.”

It comes after peaceful protests outside city hall just 24 hours before the meeting. Crowds gathered to voice their opinions on the community’s relationship with police. Donalda McDuffy was at that protest, and she says it’s a matter of working together. “The call to action was not meant to be disrespectful, it was not to be anything other than a voice to be heard."

Local activist Thurgood Brooks spoke at the meeting the day before, looking for more information and transparency on how the police interact with the community, “We’ve been talking about it for over a year now. The current impression is that nothing is being done and local residents are disappointed.”

It’s just one issue residents find hard to find information about. Alderman Robinson saying, “It’s confusing, it’s very confusing for us and we’re supposed to be the experts on this. I can’t imagine what it’s like for the citizens.”

The city has a five-year plan and a fifteen-year plan too. Alderman are hoping to work on nailing down those goals more specifically and how to get to them with follow up points.