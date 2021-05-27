'Ride and Seek' | A month-long scavenger hunt along Quad Cities trails

Here's how you can sign up for this event that lasts all of June 2021.

River Action is hosting a bike ride scavenger hunt along the Quad Cities riverfront in June, called "Ride and Seek."

Riders are given a map with clues to solve. Those close are scattered around 36 different locations. Participants can then answer those questions online to win prizes.

The challenge spans from from Sunset Park in Rock Island, up to Cordova, and from Credit Island Park in Davenport, up to Riverdale.

People have the entire month of June to solve the clues. It costs $30 to sign up.