Resources to lean on during the coronavirus pandemic
Whether you're a private citizen or a business, here are some resources that can help you.
From WQAD.com:
- Families First Coronavirus Act (unemployment benefits, paid family and sick leave, etc.)
- Economic Injury Disaster Loans available from the U.S. Small Business Administration (low-interest loans of up to $2 million)
- Relief for medium-sized businesses in Illinois (a two-month delay in paying sales taxes)
- Disaster Recovery Grant Program (grants for nonprofits, schools and government agencies serving Rock Island County and Scott County)