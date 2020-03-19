x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

as-seen-on-tv

Resources to lean on during the coronavirus pandemic

Whether you're a private citizen or a business, here are some resources that can help you.
Credit: WQAD

From WQAD.com:

- The Quad Cities Chamber website has resources for the following:

  • Families First Coronavirus Act (unemployment benefits, paid family and sick leave, etc.)
  • Economic Injury Disaster Loans available from the U.S. Small Business Administration (low-interest loans of up to $2 million)
  • Relief for medium-sized businesses in Illinois (a two-month delay in paying sales taxes)
  • Disaster Recovery Grant Program (grants for nonprofits, schools and government agencies serving Rock Island County and Scott County)