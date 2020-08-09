Relay For Life Changing in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The American Cancer Society Fundraiser is Hosting a Luminaria Drive Thru in Lieu of its Traditional Event

It's an annual tradition hundreds of people in the Quad Cities look forward to - walking lap after lap in honor and memory of family and friends who are cancer survivors.

However in 2020 - just like so many events - Relay for Life benefiting the American Cancer Society is going to look a little different.

Instead of a day-long event, one hour is being set aside on Saturday, Sept. 12 for anyone wanting to drive-thru a route lit by dozens of luminaries.

The special event takes place at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th Street, from 9 to 10 p.m. Each luminary bag bears the name of a loved one whose life has been affected by cancer.

If you would like to purchase and dedicate a luminary to someone, you have until Friday, Sept. 11th to fill out a form. However, only bags purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 9th will be included in a slideshow of names that will be posted on Relay for Life's Facebook Page.