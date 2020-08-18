Get A Virtual Taste on the River to Support Our Local Red Cross

The Quad Cities' Chapter of the American Red Cross is taking its signature fundraiser online Friday, August 28th

When disaster strikes, the Red Cross is there to help people in need. Now, the Red Cross needs you!

The Quad Cities' Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting its annual A Taste on the River fundraiser online in 2020, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event takes place Friday, August 28th via Zoom and will include a free virtual demonstration of local culinary talent from Chef Gary Ames of Rhythm City Casino and Chef Matt Meadows of Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, as well as live music from Phyllis and One Shark.