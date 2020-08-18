Get A Virtual Taste on the River to Support Our Local Red Cross

When disaster strikes, the Red Cross is there to help people in need. Now, the Red Cross needs you!
The Quad Cities' Chapter of the American Red Cross is hosting its annual A Taste on the River fundraiser online in 2020, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event takes place Friday, August 28th via Zoom and will include a free virtual demonstration of local culinary talent from Chef Gary Ames of Rhythm City Casino and Chef Matt Meadows of Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, as well as live music from Phyllis and One Shark.
WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of A Taste on the River every year and this year's virtual event will be emceed by News 8's Angie Sharp. Even though the event is free, you're still asked to register by clicking here. By registering early, you'll also receive access to the special online auction.