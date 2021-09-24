Reach for the sky: QC Airport celebrates girls in aviation

Kids 8-17 get a chance to meet inspirational women in the male-dominated aviation industry at the Girls in Aviation Day event Saturday, Sept. 25.

MOLINE, Ill. — Women made up only about 12% of total U.S. pilots in 2020, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Although considered a minority in the male-dominated industry, women have been active in aviation since its earliest days, according to Women in Aviation International - from E. Lillian Todd, who designed and built the first aircraft, to astronaut Eileen Collins, who was the first female space shuttle commander.

Flight-enthusiasts ages 8-17 will get the opportunity to meet inspirational women in the aviation industry at the Girls in Aviation Day event Saturday, Sept. 25 at Quad Cities International Airport in Moline. Attendees will also get the chance to see planes, simulators and other flight equipment up close and personal.

The event is in collaboration with Women in Aviation International, founded in 1994 to address the need for more women in the industry and to offer mentorship to women in the field, and its membership has grown to over 15,000 women worldwide.