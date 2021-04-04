It was part of a second annual event hosted by a Quad City nonprofit. They gave away Easter baskets, and the Easter Bunny made an appearance, too.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Just inside the Friendly House in Davenport, the Quad City community is celebrating the Easter holiday.

It was part of a second annual event hosted by a Quad City nonprofit. They gave away Easter baskets, and the Easter Bunny made an appearance, too, said Annette Allen.

"I mean it's for the community," said Allen.

Allen started her "Starz-n-Black" nonprofit two years ago, and rented space at the Friendly House for this year's Easter event. This was the first year, though, "Starz-n-Black" held its event at the Friendly House.

The event also included a balloon release tribute for Breasia Terrell during the afternoon.

"I didn't even know her and I loved her," Allen said.

That is the same attitude Allen has for helping her community, especially since she's been working out of her house, since her nonprofit does not have a permanent business building.

"I wanna get my own building, where you can come into the building and I can feed you twice a month," Allen said. "I wanna make sure you clean, I wanna make sure you're hair is clean, wanna make sure your clothes is clean, I wanna make sure you just happy."

It is not only something she sees a need for.

"It's not enough shelters around here," Allen said.

It comes from her own experience, too, when she used shelter services near Chicago, according to Allen.

"Some of them was filthy I didn't like the food. This is a rich state. We can do a little better than that," Allen said.

She wants to help anyone in need, with assistance with rent, clean clothes, food and a safe space for kids to go after school.

Allen is looking for a new home, to help make a difference in more Quad City lives.

Allen hopes to have found a permanent home by the end of this year.