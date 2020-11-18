Quad City Botanical Center Gets Brighter for the Winter

The Annual "Winter Nights, Winter Lights" Display is open November 20th through January 10th

You can make your holidays brighter by visiting the Quad City Botanical Center this year.

The center's traditional "Winter Nights, Winter Lights" display opens to the public on Friday, November 20th. It's open seven nights a week from 4-9 p.m. until January 10th, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The display includes more than 130,000 glowing lights surrounding the outdoor gardens. If you want to check it out, bundle up - because it's completely outdoors!