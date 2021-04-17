The team's owner said they are hiring for more jobs than in the 2019 season, since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced more strict cleaning procedures and guidelines.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Baseball is coming back to Modern Woodman Park in Davenport for the 2021 season, and the Quad Cities River Bandits are putting together their game day team.

The River Bandits held a job fair at the ballpark on Saturday. The club is looking to fill jobs in concessions, the ticket booth, custodial work and on the grounds crew, among other positions.

Even with the pandemic, the team's owner said they are not cutting jobs, since there are more strict cleaning procedures and guidelines.

Ballpark staff said they hope to have people officially hired within the next week.