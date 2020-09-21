Local city leaders push for areas with low response rates to fill out the 2020 Census

Sept. 30th is the deadline to complete the Census.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Officials from several Quad City communities are making a last push to get people to fill out the 2020 Census. The deadline is just a little more than a week away.

There's a press conference Monday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. to encourage people to get their responses in.

With just 10 days to go, News 8 took a look at how well our area is doing getting the questionnaire filled out.

A map from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the response rates for the nation, including at the state, county and city level.

In the immediate Quad Cities, the downtown areas of Moline, Rock Island and Davenport are reporting at less than 50 percent. As you move outward from the Mississippi River, those response rates start to increase.

A few spots in Clinton, Milan and East Moline are seeing response rates below 62 percent.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Prtizker visited the Quad Cities last week to stress the importance of filling out the census. He says it's great that some areas are seeing high response rates in the 80s and 90s. But he says even one percent can make a huge difference.

"Just a one percent undercount could result in this state losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds and honestly we just can't afford to let that happen and we shouldn't," he said.

The Census helps determine where millions of federal dollars get funneled, from schools to health care. It also dictates how many members each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fill out the Census now online.