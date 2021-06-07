Quad Cities Museum Week returns year after pandemic forced cancellation

This is the fifth annual Quad Cities Museum Week, hosted by the tourism group Visit Quad Cities. There are 14 museums participating.

MOLINE, Ill. — The tourism group Visit Quad Cities is hosting its fifth annual "Quad Cities Museum Week" through Saturday, June 13.

The event in 2020 was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 14 museums across the Quad Cities participating, including the Putnam museum in Davenport and the Butterworth Center in Moline.

Each museum is offering daily specials and events throughout the week. Some of those events require pre-registration. You can find that information on each museum's information page here.

Some museums are requiring masks, or are taking other COVID-19 safety measures. You can find out what each museum requires by clicking here.