Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting first in-person event since 2020

The event, held in Bettendorf, will be a seminar and discussion about issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community. Attendance is limited to 20 people.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first in-person event since about March 2020.

The Hispanic Chamber is continuing its multicultural speaker series on June 22, 2021. The seminar and discussion will focus on issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ascentra Credit Union on Grant Street in Bettendorf on the first floor.

In a normal year, before COVID-19 precautions, organizers would expect anywhere from 40 to 100 people to attend the speaker series events, according to Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber Executive Director Janessa Calderon.

Because the Hispanic Chamber is still observing social distancing measures for now, the registration and attendance for this first in-person event is capped at 20 people, Calderon said.

The event is also the first time the Hispanic Chamber's first event partnering with Clock, Inc., an organization that provides a safe space, support and resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

Be sure to check out our next in person event! Limited tickets available for purchase. This Multicultural speaker series... Posted by Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Though the event will be smaller, Calderon said the more intimate setting is important for this type of conversation. It's also important to have these conversations in person, Calderon said.

"Having a good, deep conversation is really the value you're missing digitally in a Zoom world," said Calderon. "People miss having a conversation where you can sit down and talk about some of these core related topics or some things you may have on your mind."