QC Chamber will hold business forum to help local labor shortage

The Quad City Chamber will be giving employers solutions to the labor shortage problem during a talent forum Thursday, Jan. 20.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — We've all heard of the "Great Resignation." A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs - 4.5 million in November alone.

That has many businesses workings to find new ways to recruit staff, and that's what Thursday's forum is all about.

The Quad City Chamber is holding a virtual business forum in an attempt to solve the local labor shortage Thursday morning, Jan. 20.

The QC Chamber said its focused on improving talent attraction, so the forum will highlight why there's a labor shortage in the area.

Keynote speaker Jim Morgan said the pandemic accelerated the problem, but the labor shortage in the Midwest was always going to happen. With an older generation retiring and the Quad Cities area not being an attraction site with little diversity, recruitment is difficult.