Online marketplace ranked top 10 'kinkiest' names based on customer's purchasing habits

Your name probably says a lot about who you are but a British report added a new layer of depth to dozens of names.

OnBuy.com, an online marketplace, said they noticed a spike in their sex and adult categories during the COVID-19 lockdown. The website calculated the first names of their buyers and came up with a list of the top 10 kinkiest names of their customers based on spending habits.

According to the report, customers named Jessica are the kinkiest customers. For women's names, Liz, Hannah, Sarah and Karen rounded out the top five names of customers most frequently buying from sex and adult categories.

For the men, Charlie was the number one name followed by Mike, Ryan, Scott and Joe.