Watch: One Human Family QC to host online memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Starting at 7:30 p.m. watch the memorial stream live below:
Tonight, One Human Family QCA is hosting an online memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The organization says there will be speakers, music, and an invite for all to express their grief/thoughts/hope.
The interfaith Zoom Memorial for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is set for Wednesday, September 23, at 7:30 pm.
All the speakers are limited to 3 minutes.
The closing of the event will consist of elements from the Jewish tradition and be led by Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, Rabbi Henry Karp, and Cantor Gail Karp.