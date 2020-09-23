x
Watch: One Human Family QC to host online memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tonight September 23 at 7:30 p.m. One Human Family QCA is hosting an online memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. watch the memorial stream live below:

The organization says there will be speakers, music, and an invite for all to express their grief/thoughts/hope.

All the speakers are limited to 3 minutes.

The closing of the event will consist of elements from the Jewish tradition and be led by Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, Rabbi Henry Karp, and Cantor Gail Karp.

RBG's casket is available for public viewing at the Supreme Court currently.

Even with the court closed to the public because of the pandemic and D.C. consumed with talk of a replacement, the...

