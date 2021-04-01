New round of Illinois rental assistance open as eviction moratorium winds down

You have until Sunday, July 18 to submit applications for this round of rental assistance from the ILRPP.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new round of rental assistance as the state's eviction moratorium is about to be phased out.

In a news release published on Wednesday, June 14, officials announced the new wave of $500 million in assistance from the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) for Illinoisans struggling with rent.

Applications for this wave are open at ILRPP.IHDA.org and can submitted until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. Grants will cover owed rent payments from July 2020 through June 2021.

For your household to be eligible, you must have experienced a COVID-19 based financial hardship, be behind on your rent payments, and be under the program's income limit for your area and household size.

The announcement comes as the state's eviction moratorium is scheduled to end in August; Eviction filings will be allowed to proceed on the 1st and enforcement of eviction orders can begin on the 31st.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois implemented one of the largest emergency housing assistance programs in the nation – and as a result, tens of thousands of Illinois families have been able to access housing assistance so far,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These resources have made a life-changing difference for these families, as the eviction moratorium comes to a close, we want to make sure that every eligible Illinoisan applies for this help. This year, Illinois quadrupled the relief that was available last year and were there for our residents when it mattered most. I’m pleased that we’ll be offering additional rounds of this critical funding to keep people in their homes.”