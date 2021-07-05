Muscatine wants you to shop local and while drinking wine at their first 'Sip & Shop'

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wine plus shopping... does the city of Muscatine have your attention?
Their chamber of commerce is throwing their first 'Sip & Shop' event on Friday, May 7th from 4:30 until 8pm. 19 local businesses have partnered with the city to offer event goers exclusive deals for the night, as well as a variety of one ounce wine samples.
"At the chamber we're really focusing on making fun events that are focused around our retail businesses and restaurants just as a special promotion to get people to shop local," said Dena Ferreira, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce.
You can register here, ahead of check-in at the chamber of commerce from 4:30 until 5:30 on Friday evening. While some tickets will be available for purchase during check-in, the chamber is encouraging everyone to buy their passes ahead of time.
"It’s always nice to see a lively downtown. I hope that people have an enjoyable time, get to shop at a place they may not have gone into before, and that it’s a successful and worthwhile experience for the business owners," Ferreira told News 8. "The shops will be open until 8pm which is later than their usual business hours, so we hope this encourages people who might not get a chance to shop during the work week."
After checking in, each person will receive a map, a commemorative wine glass, and a listing of all of the deals featured throughout the night.
Ferreira says there will be 15 different kinds of wine available, with something for every taste.
According to the event's signup page, the following businesses and deals are available on Friday evening:
- 2nd & Mane
- Creations by Oz - herb cheese fondue & dark Godiva Chocolate fondue to pair with the wine
- Feather Your Nest - charcuterie board food to pair with wine & 10% off your entire purchase (excludes marked down items)
- Flipped Out Furniture
- Fresh Home & Lifestyle Market
- Maxwell's on the River - one half priced appetizer or dessert when you show your wristband (one per attendee)
- National Pearl Button Museum - 10% off books, sweatshirts, and tshirts during the event
- Pr%f Social - enjoy live music after the from Dunmore & Newman 7pm - 10pm & purchase some of sampled wines
- Red&Lee Vintage - 10% off all purchases & snacks available
- Salon Incognito
- Salvatore's by Papà Reno - free glass of house wine with specialty entrée (restrictions apply)
- Sunrise Galleries
- The Gift Gallery
- The HallTree Boutique - 20% off your entire purchase, light appetizers & a door prize
- The Pointy End Pawn
- The Wild Thing
- Uncommon Style - 20% off your entire purchase
- Urban Farmhouse - 30% of your entire purchase