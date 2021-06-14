Moline Breakfast Optimist Club hosts annual Flag Day fundraiser

Selling flags is the Optimist Club's main fundraiser each year. The group is putting out more than 1,000 flags this year.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Breakfast optimist Club is continuing an annual tradition.

The group put up flags along River Drive over the weekend to commemorate Flag Day on June 14.

The optimist clubs has been participating in the "Avenue of Flags" program for the past five years.

Volunteers, usually youth groups, help put flags out in neighborhoods and outside businesses. Those volunteer organizations can then receive donations from the optimist club to fund certain programs.

The flags fly on five holidays, including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. Volunteers are responsible for both installing and removing the flags at the end of each holiday.

When the club started the program five years ago, club leaders said they put out about 100 flags. Now, they're putting out more than 1,000 this year.

Selling flags is the optimist club's primary fundraiser each year. Each flag costs $45 for the year, which includes the installation and removal.

Money raised from the sale of flags then is given back to the community, according to optimist club leaders.

"We wind up making a lot of money, but as our president will tell ya, we wind up giving it all back," said Bob Clancy. "And a big portion of that goes to the folks that do the installing."

Clancy said those organizations include church groups, youth groups and scout troops, among others. However, the optimist club chooses organizations on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, since optimist clubs in Iowa serve those organizations, Clancy said.

Clancy said there was so much demand for flags this year that the club ran out by Memorial day. Clancy said the club has more in stock now and can fill more orders for Independence Day.