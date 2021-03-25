The consolidated election is April 6, 2021.

MOLINE, Illinois — Local consolidated elections are on April 6 and WQAD talked to both candidates in the city's mayoral race during Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 Thursday, March 25.

News 8's Katherine Bauer spoke with Mayor Stephanie Acri. She's running for her second term as mayor of Moline. She's been in office since 2017 and has faced the pandemic's effects on the city first-hand.