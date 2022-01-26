Milestones Area Agency on Aging is looking for delivery drivers to serve meals to seniors

The organization says if their staff contracted COVID-19, they would have to cancel the program temporarily.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Milestones Area Agency on Aging says they are in dire need of delivery drivers.

The organization delivers 1,000 meals to seniors every day.

Milestones says their focus is to serve meals high in nutrition to support seniors' health.

Organization leaders say that if their staff contracted COVID-19, they would temporarily cancel the program because they're short-staffed.

The program needs almost ten drivers between 8:30 am and noon. Because the hours are midday, recruiting employees to commit is hard.

Mike Mathews, Milestones Area Agency on Aging Marketing Coordinator, says the deliveries mean more to the seniors than a hot meal and that it brings companionship.

"These folks look forward to seeing their driver every day. They make friends with their drivers. And they see in a lot of cases, these can be long-term relationships," said Matthews. "In some cases, you'll find that these seniors are isolated; they don't have a lot of context with the outside world, especially if they're homebound. So this might be the only visitor they get all day."