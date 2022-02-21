Do you own a minority business? How you can apply for a $1,000 grant

Grant awards can be used to kickstart a business, make equipment repairs, supplement payroll and more.

MOLINE, Ill. — Mercado on Fifth is opening its fifth annual minority business grant to small minority businesses in the Quad Cities.

The organization is known for supporting small local businesses during its open-air market, but it is taking a step further.

The grant will award 15 local businesses up to $1,000. Mercado on Fifth Executive Director Anamaria Rocha said this grant is special because there are no limits on what business owners can use the money for.

Grant awards can be used to start a business, make repairs to equipment, supplement payroll or anything else recipients choose.

To qualify for the grant, businesses must be already registered with the state and have had at least one appointment with the Illinois Business Development Center of Western Illinois University.

"This year. I have noticed there is a lot more people participating that have not applied for any other cycle in the past," Rocha said, "which is great because that means that the word is getting out, and more people are becoming aware of this opportunity and taking advantage of it, which is what we want."

Grant recipients will be announced on March 4. To apply for your business to receive the grant, click here.