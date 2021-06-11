The 'Mercado On Fifth' open-air market in Moline is expanding to Iowa. The opening day is Saturday, June 12, and starts at 5 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The popular 'Mercado On Fifth" open air market in Moline is expanding to Iowa this weekend.

The first 'Mercado en el Rio' is happening on Saturday, June 12 along the Davenport riverfront. The event runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

'Mercado en el Rio' is being held at Quinlan Court in Davenport. That is the space between Perry and Brady Streets downtown.

'Mercado en el Rio' is running on the second Saturday of each month through October. The next open air market in Davenport is on July 10.

'Mercado" is an open air market, with food trucks, business owners and vendor booths and live entertainment.

Anamaria Rocha, the executive director for the Mercado on Fifth organization, said she expects a similar experience for guests when they visit the Iowa market as they would at the Moline market.

Rocha said visitors will be able to enjoy the same authenticity in Davenport as they would in Moline. But, Rocha said the space at Quinlan Court provides a unique experience, with seating areas already built in to the space.

Rocha also said expanding to Iowa gives business owners and community members another chance to interact with the Latino community and experience the culture.

"There is a lot of positive feedback that we have received for this move," said Rocha. "The Quad Cities has a very large Latino population, and I don't think we've tapped into, you know, even a tenth of it."