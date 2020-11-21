Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosting drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner pick-up

Project Now and the MLK Jr. Center are looking to give away 3,000 meals.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Center and Project Now want to make sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal this year.

“This event is for everyone, but particularly for the most needy in our community," MLK Jr. Center Executive Director Jerry Jones says. "We know that the need this year is greater than ever, and we decided to be even more ambitious with the scope of this event. We are grateful for our partnership with Project NOW, which is taking the lead on delivering more than 2,000 meals."

The two organizations plan to handout 3,000 dinners total. That's 1,000 more meals than last year.

"I'm incredibly proud of this community and proud of our team for being able to do so because being able to pivot and be flexible like this is incredibly difficult, and we're not having one complaint," Jones says.

They've switched gears from their usual in-person holiday meal. Instead, they're doing curbside pick-up and delivery.